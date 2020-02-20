Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 435-0660
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Hugo of the Hills Stone Chapel
2215 Opdyke Road
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Memorial Mass
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Hugo of the Hills Stone Chapel
2215 Opdyke Road
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Age 85, February 8, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Sue Martin. Dear father of Christopher Martin. Cherished grandfather of Jake and Lane Martin. Brother of Joan Burke and the late Thomas Martin. Memorial Mass at St. Hugo of the Hills Stone Chapel, 2215 Opdyke Road, Bloomfield Hills, Friday, March 13, 11am. Friends may visit in the chapel beginning at 10:30am. Memorials appreciated to the Solanus Casey Center. Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
