|
|
Bruce Michael Puffer
Bruce Michael Puffer of St. Charles, Michigan passed away on October 10th, 2 days short of his 88th birthday. Mike is survived by his wife Nancy, sons Bo, Mike, Tim and Jim, daughter-in-laws Krissy, Laura and Debbie, son-in-laws Nick and Ben, grandchildren Kelsy, Nick, Michael, Samantha, Megan, Tori and Ryan and great grandchildren Bode, Luca, Madison and Kendall.
Mike was born on October 12, 1931 and served his country proudly during the Korean War in the Navy where he was stationed in Panama City, Florida. He then went to Williams College where he excelled both academically and athletically earning an invitation to the Philadelphia Phillies training camp as a pitcher. He chose instead to enter the work force joining Inland Steel where he retired as their VP of Sales.
Mike loved golf and especially loved playing with his 4 sons where they played all over the country. After the golf game ended he would play Gin Rummy with his many pals in the Men's Grill at the Oakland Hills Country Club where we was a member for over 45 years. Mike loved his family above all else. He also loved his dogs and made friends wherever he went. His favorite football team was always the Chicago Bears and would watch every game with passion.
Mike was very much loved and will be missed tremendously by ALL who knew him.
He led the way and we will continue.
Funeral services will be held at Kirk In The Hills Presbyterian Church on Friday, October 18th at 11:00 AM.
Kirk In The Hills
1340 W. Long Lake Rd.
Bloomfield Hills, Mi
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the s Foundation or the National .
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019