Bruce Walker, age 75, formerly of the Rochester area, passed away after a long-term illness on May 17, 2020. Bruce grew up in Lansing. He worked for 42 years at General Motors before retiring to Arizona. He was an avid downhill skier and enjoyed summers in Lexington on Lake Huron. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and Dorothy and his brother, Douglas. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Veresh-Walker, his children Greg Walker (Ashley) and Libby Bishop (Jim), his four grandchildren and his stepson Jake Veresh. Memorial donations can be made in his name to The Memorial Garden, St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 620 Romeo Street, Rochester, MI 48307. No memorial services will be held at this time.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
