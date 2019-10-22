Services
Voran Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
23750 Goddard Road
Taylor, MI 48180
(313) 291-1800
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
of Taylor - Passed on October 18, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of the late Marge Atwell. Loving father of Gael Manzo and Chuck (the late Tina) Atwell. Dearest grandfather of 3. Visitation Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. and Sunday 11-2p.m. at the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road. (313) 291-1800. Funeral services for Buck will be on Sunday at 2p.m. Funeral details at www.voranfuneralhome.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
