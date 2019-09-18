Services
Generations Funeral & Cremation Services
29550 Grand River Ave.
Farmington Hills, MI 48336
(248) 426-9200
Wake
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Woodhaven Moose #966
Buddie George Mattocks

Buddie George Mattocks Obituary
Buddie George Mattocks

Woodhaven - Buddie George Mattocks, age 84 of Woodhaven passed away August 22nd, 2019. Loving father of Dana, Dawn and the late Kelly. An honor ceremony, wake and memorial dinner will be held at the Woodhaven Moose #966 Sunday September 22nd, 2019 from 2pm-7pm to celebrate the life of a fine United States Air Force veteran.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Ed Arimak as a tree will planted in his honor. 734- 671-6800

We all love and miss you, Dad.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 18, 2019
