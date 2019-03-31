|
Buddy Baheseg Hindy
Belleville - Mr. Buddy Baheseg Hindy, 92, of Belleville, passed away on March 23, 2019 at his home surrounded by loved ones. He was born on April 24, 1926 in Highland Park, a son of Tofil & Mary (Azar) Hindy. He was married to Gloria Orr for 65 years. Buddy was quite the boxer. He trained numerous men & women in the community & was also a boxing promoter. He proudly served his country during the Korean War serving with the 45th Recon. Buddy was quite the frequent flyer at Sam's Place on Main St., he loved to travel & square dance with his wife. He was a very kind person who was always there to help someone out. Prior to his retirement he had been employed for many years at FoMoCo & served as a committee man. Survived by his adoring wife Gloria, 1 sister; Madeline (Billie) Houghland and 1 brother; James (Linda) Hindy. He is also survived by 24 nieces & nephews & numerous friends. Visitation 2-8 PM Sunday, March 31 with rosary at 7 PM at the Higgerson & Neal Funeral Home, Belleville 734-697-9400 with a second visitation 2-8 PM Monday, April 1 with a funeral at 7 PM. Memorials to the family for Mrs. Hindy's care would be appreciated.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 31, 2019