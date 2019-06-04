Resources
- - Buz (Larry) Yount passed away peacefully on June 2nd, 2019 after a battle with cancer. He is survived by son Luke, daughter Lilly (Mike) Tinney, step-daughter Natalie (Mike) Wilbert, siblings Pam (Mike) Halligan, Sue LaPlante, Rick (Rio), Cheri (Matt) Schucker, plus 5 nieces and 1 nephew. Longtime member of the Road Knights and American Legion. Buz touched many hearts and will be dearly missed. Inquiries can be made to his sister [email protected]



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 4, 2019
