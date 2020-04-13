Resources
Hilton Head Island, SC - C. Lee Zwally, 101, long- time resident of Hilton Head Island, SC after coming from the Detroit, MI area died on April 8, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Barbara Jean who predeceased him in 2011 and beloved father of Barbara (Henry) Bechard, David Lee (Marcia) and Debra (William) Goodcourage. He is also survived by nine grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Hospice Care of the Lowcountry, P.O. Box 3827, Bluffton, SC 29910. Islandfuneralhome.com.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
