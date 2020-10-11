1/1
Carl Argiroff
Carl Argiroff

Beloved husband of Susan. Dearest father of Anne (Frank Flood) Argiroff and Phil (Beth Henry) Argiroff. Cherished grandfather of Will (Diana Saum) Argiroff, Emma (Kos Srivastava) Argiroff, Helen (Todd Harris) Argiroff-Flood and Ben (Shelby Wehner) Argiroff-Flood. Dear brother of Violette Griffen, brother-in-law of Jeanette Blakley and Joyce Arnberg, and loving uncle to his niece and nephews and their families.

Carl was born in Detroit on October 11, 1931, the son of Tsveta (Kuzoff) and Turpo Argiroff who emigrated from the Macedonian region of northern Greece. Carl loved Detroit. He graduated from Wayne State University in 1955 with a degree in civil engineering. He and Susan met at Wayne State as students and married in 1955. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on June 12, 2020.

Carl worked for the federal government for thirty-two years. He was Chief of Planning at the Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, and received the Army Meritorious Civilian Service Award twice: in 1980 for his management of the Extended Season Navigation Program and in 1988 in recognition of his entire federal career. Carl was a respected and consummate professional and a dedicated public servant. He held himself to the highest standards of integrity and hard work, inspiring the same in others.

Carl and Susan traveled throughout the world in the years after his retirement. And most importantly, he was always the unconditionally loving, proud, and supportive husband, father, and grandfather.

Carl passed away on October 6, 2020. There will be a service for immediate family members this month. The family is planning a celebration of life when more appropriate for larger gatherings.

Suggested Donations: the Michigan Parkinson Foundation, the American Heart Association, the Society of American Military Engineers (school scholarships), and Arbor Hospice.

You may share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
