Carl David Naudi
1932 - 2020
Carl David Naudi

Carl David Naudi passed away on Sept 23, 2020, surrounded by the love of his family. He was born April 30, 1932, in Detroit, Michigan. Beloved husband of the late Nancy. Dearest Father of Rob (Sue), Dean (Carol), Dave (Laura), Carl (Karol) and Nancy Anderson (Gary). Step Father of Darren and Brandon Leske. Brother of Judy Duvall and the late Jack Naudi. Grandfather to numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He retired from Vickers, Inc. in 1993 after 36 years. Member of St. James Presbyterian Church in Redford for 50 years, and most recently a member of First Presbyterian Church in Farmington. Long time participant of the "Friends of McKenzie." In accordance with Carl's wishes, the family will be having a private memorial service at a later date. If you wish to make a donation, Carl requested the donation be made to a charity of your choice. For further information, please refer to the following web site- Frazerfunerals.com




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
