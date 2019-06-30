|
Carl (Gegham) Karapetian
Sarasota, FL - Carl (Gegham) Karapetian, 86 of Sarasota, FL, passed away the morning of June 25th, 2019 of natural causes. A small family memorial will be held at our beloved cabin on the weekend of his birthday.
Carl was born at home in Detroit on July 17th, 1932. He attended Cass Tech High School and received his BA in Music at the University of Michigan School of Music. He served with the US Army in Germany as Band Leader during the Korean War. His first position as Music Director was with the International Symphony of Port Huron (Michigan)/Sarnia (Ontario, Canada). After that he was awarded the coveted Salzburg Mozarteum Stipendium and moved to Europe. There, he studied as a private student of Herbert von Karajan, conductor of the Vienna and Berlin Philharmonic Orchestras. Von Karajan encouraged him to compete in the Dimitri Mitropoulos International Conductors' Competition in NYC, which he entered as the American representative. Soon thereafter, Carl had his European debut at the Musikverein in Vienna, Austria.
Carl's American debut was with members of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, followed by his New York debut at Lincoln Center with members of the New York Philharmonic. Carl was chosen by the Armenian Music Society of New York to conduct a concert commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. According to the New York Times, "the audience brought Karapetian back for six curtain calls" at that concert. In 1965, Carl was named Music Director and Conductor for the Grand Rapids Symphony Orchestra in Michigan. Later, he was Music Director and Conductor for the Palm Beach Symphony Orchestra.
Additional highlights include: Conducting the Berlin RIAF Symphony at the Philharmonie Berlin; opera conductor at the Festival of Two Worlds in Spoleto, Italy; and Music Director for Dag Hammarskjold Memorial Concert narrated by former President, Gerald Ford. Carl also served as Adjunct Professor of Music Literature, Nova University, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He created "Music in the Key of See," a patented revolutionary method for teaching students and enthusiasts how to visualize orchestral music without reading sheet music.
Carl's greatest contribution, from his family's perspective, was that of an iconic, charming, generous, intensely curious and loyal man, full of love and rich character. Carl will leave an indelible mark on our family for generations to come. Carl was fierce protector and mentor to his children, Anya and Aram. He was proud Grandfather to Kira Greene, and loving companion to his sister, Shirley Adams. He was also an exemplar of good taste and high standards to his nieces, nephews and cousins: Carole and Dan Brudzynski, Lisa and Doug Werny, Adam, Alex, Laura and Chris. Carl is preceded in death by his Father, Adam (Aramis) and Mother, Ruth (Hripsema), Aunt Rose (Vartanoush) and Uncle Ralph Church. He was friend and co-parent with Charlanne Kallay. Also survived by Anya's husband, Chris Pomeroy.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Couch Music Education Foundation or the University of Michigan School of Music in Carl's name.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 30, 2019