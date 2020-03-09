|
|
Carl Rose
Carl Freeman Rose passed away of natural causes on March 5, 2020 at the age of 91. He is happy to be reunited with his soulmate and wife of 69 years Donna May Rose in the heavens beyond. She passed away in April of 2018.Carl was the son of Leon and Zelna Rose, born September 3, 1928. He grew up in Pontiac and graduated from Pontiac High School. Carl was a man of integrity and a man of his word. He was a curious enterprising young man. Beginning at an early age, he would get up early in the mornings to deliver the Pontiac Press. For fun, Carl played in the city league baseball into his 20's. He developed his interest in golf working as a caddy at Pontiac Country Club. He would play golf on Monday mornings running on the golf course to try and play 54 holes. Oftentimes, Carl would share that the things he got involved in wouldn't have happened if it wasn't for the kindness and generosity of family, friends and people in the community. Many loaned him a few dollars for their products or labor trusting his word to pay them back. Carl would say, "All you have in life is your word". His enthusiasm for work and life led him on several business adventures before settling into a career in golf. Carl was a self-made man, doing what he had to do to make his dreams come true. One of his earliest business adventures was the Newberry Market, a small neighborhood grocery store he started with his friend Rudy Mazza (Mazza Auto Parts). The two of them also decided to open a restaurant and built the Skipper Drive-in. They figured the grocery store could supply it with product and they could run it after the store closed. They would cook and their wives Donna and Joy Mazza would be the curb girls. They quickly realized there wasn't enough time in the day to run both businesses and raise young families. They decided to sell it. The business is still there on M-59, "Walt's Coney".His initial golf endeavor was in 1958, a small driving range he bought on Dixie and Telegraph road in Pontiac. He operated Carl's there until the land was sold in 1961. In 1962, he started at our current location in Bloomfield Hills with the help of the Pickering's, a kind family who owned the land and agreed to lease it to him. They loaned him money to do certain projects, and once again, his community of friends helped him. While just starting his golf business and raising a young family he drove cars at the GM proving grounds, and worked at Osmun's-a men's clothing store in downtown Pontiac, during the off season for some extra cash to keep his dream alive. Carl's didn't stay open year-round until 1966. 60 plus years later, the business Carl co-founded with his wife Donna is considered the best of the best in the golf retail industry. Carl was an excellent merchant, relying on his experiences in the food business. Over the years of hard work, he had many exciting and captivating stories about his business adventures. Throughout his life, he was always open to new experiences. He skied, white-water rafted, snowmobiled and was not afraid to try new things whether business or leisure. Carl also found time to enjoy friends and family, taking trips to fun places, playing golf and playing gin with his buddies. Carl was involved and continued to work up until a couple months ago at Carl's Golfland. Carl was the best dad, grandpa, uncle and friend and was a loving husband. Carl was willing to listen when you needed an ear to talk about challenges you faced and would share his thoughts and ideas about the best approach to take. Whether or not you embraced his ideas and thoughts, he encouraged you to develop your own sense of adventure and make your own mistakes while being loving and accepting.Carl is survived by three of his children, Barbara J. Rose and her wife Valerie Vernon, Paula K. Rose and husband Mark Kjolhede, and Carl E. Rose and his wife Tiffany Rose and their two children Ella and Jake. He is also survived by his grandson Eric C. Webb and his wife Heather Webb and their daughter Sydney and grandson Kevin E. Webb and his daughter Riley. Preceded in death by his wife Donna M. Rose, daughter Christine A. Rose and great granddaughter Sandra C. Webb, and his three brothers and two sisters. A Memorial Celebration of Carl's Life will be held Friday, March 13, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Central United Methodist Church, Waterford. The family will receive friends Thursday 2-8 p.m. at Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home, Waterford and Friday 10:00 a.m. until time of service at Central United Methodist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Central United Methodist Church or Liberty Youth Ranch.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020