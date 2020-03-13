|
Royal Oak - Carmela "Clara" Richotte, age 100 of Royal Oak, formerly of Clinton Township, passed away March 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald. Loving mother of Diane Johnson, Donald (Beverly), and Michael (Barbara). Dear sister of Albert Busacca, Rheta Rhae Busacca, and Robert Rawlings. Also survived by six grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren. Visitation Sunday, March 15 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home, 2125 12 Mile Road, Berkley (2 Blks. W of Woodward). In state Monday, March 16 from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass 10:00 AM at the National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica, 2100 12 Mile Road, Royal Oak (at the NE corner of Woodward at 12 Mile Road). Memorial contributions would be appreciated to . Share your memories at www.sawyerfuller.com
