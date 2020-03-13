Services
Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home
2125 Twelve Mile Road
Berkley, MI 48072
(248) 398-6500
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home
2125 Twelve Mile Road
Berkley, MI 48072
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica
2100 12 Mile Road
Royal Oak (at the NE corner of Woodward at 12 Mile Road, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica
2100 12 Mile Road
Royal Oak (at the NE corner of Woodward at 12 Mile Road), MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmela Richotte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmela "Clara" Richotte


1919 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carmela "Clara" Richotte Obituary
Carmela "Clara" Richotte

Royal Oak - Carmela "Clara" Richotte, age 100 of Royal Oak, formerly of Clinton Township, passed away March 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald. Loving mother of Diane Johnson, Donald (Beverly), and Michael (Barbara). Dear sister of Albert Busacca, Rheta Rhae Busacca, and Robert Rawlings. Also survived by six grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren. Visitation Sunday, March 15 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home, 2125 12 Mile Road, Berkley (2 Blks. W of Woodward). In state Monday, March 16 from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass 10:00 AM at the National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica, 2100 12 Mile Road, Royal Oak (at the NE corner of Woodward at 12 Mile Road). Memorial contributions would be appreciated to . Share your memories at www.sawyerfuller.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carmela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -