1/1
Carol A. Waldrop
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol A. Waldrop

Royal Oak - Carol A. Waldrop, 73, passed away in her beloved Charleston, SC on the morning of July 26, 2020. Adored wife of Jerry for 53 years. Loving mother of Mark (Sharon) Waldrop and Colleen (Tedd) Davis. Grandma to Gayle, Gwen, Cooper and Jack. Sister of Jeanne (Rick) Gaff and Sister-in-law to H. June Hamilton. Daughter of the late Oscar C. Armbruster and Ruth T. Armbruster. Along with many other loving relatives.

She was a kind-hearted person; a loving mother and wife who spoiled her grandchildren without complaint. She was sweet with a side of zest.

Carol's long crusade with Scleroderma made each day a challenge but she never quit caring and putting the needs of others before her own. Her caring and compassionate spirit touched family and friends daily. We will miss her always.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made in Carol's behalf to the Scleroderma Foundation and make checks payable to Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923

A graveside memorial will be held on Friday, August 28th at 11:00 a.m. at Acacia Park Cemetery, 31300 Southfield Road, Beverly Hills, MI 48025. Family and friends are welcome.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Mt. Pleasant Location
1520 Rifle Range Rd
Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 884-3833
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved