Carol A. Waldrop



Royal Oak - Carol A. Waldrop, 73, passed away in her beloved Charleston, SC on the morning of July 26, 2020. Adored wife of Jerry for 53 years. Loving mother of Mark (Sharon) Waldrop and Colleen (Tedd) Davis. Grandma to Gayle, Gwen, Cooper and Jack. Sister of Jeanne (Rick) Gaff and Sister-in-law to H. June Hamilton. Daughter of the late Oscar C. Armbruster and Ruth T. Armbruster. Along with many other loving relatives.



She was a kind-hearted person; a loving mother and wife who spoiled her grandchildren without complaint. She was sweet with a side of zest.



Carol's long crusade with Scleroderma made each day a challenge but she never quit caring and putting the needs of others before her own. Her caring and compassionate spirit touched family and friends daily. We will miss her always.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made in Carol's behalf to the Scleroderma Foundation and make checks payable to Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923



A graveside memorial will be held on Friday, August 28th at 11:00 a.m. at Acacia Park Cemetery, 31300 Southfield Road, Beverly Hills, MI 48025. Family and friends are welcome.









