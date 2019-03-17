Services
Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home
2125 Twelve Mile Road
Berkley, MI 48072
(248) 398-6500
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home
2125 Twelve Mile Road
Berkley, MI 48072
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home
2125 Twelve Mile Road
Berkley, MI 48072
Southfield - Carol Elaine Randolph, age 83, formerly of Detroit, passed away March 13, 2019.

Loving mother of Victor (Brenda) Randolph, Dr. J. Sharen (Dr. Bryan) Nevins, and Karen (Robert Marable) Miller. Dear sister of Norman L. Jones. Proud grandmother of Anthony, Christopher, Elaine, Collin, and the late Matthew and caring great grandmother of James, Owen, and Sean. Also survived by her former husband, Eugene R. Randolph.

Elaine was a graduate of Commerce High School and the University of Detroit-Mercy. She retired from the Detroit Board of Education where she worked as a Purchasing Agent. She was a Delta and a member of the Red Hatters. She also volunteered as an Advisor for the Co-Ette Club for many years. Elaine loved swimming, playing tennis and square dancing. Her favorite past time was enjoying her grand-children. She will be loved and missed by her family.

The family will receive friends Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 11 AM until the time of the service 12 Noon at the Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home, 2125 12 Mile Road, Berkley (2 blks W of Woodward). Private entombment at Roseland Park Cemetery. Share your memories at :

www.sawyerfuller.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 17, 2019
