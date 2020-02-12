|
|
Carol Joyce Bonnell
Port Charlotte - Carol Joyce Bonnell, 92, of Port Charlotte, FL passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at her Charlotte Co. residence.
Born on Aug. 10, 1927 in Detroit, MI to the late James and Phyllis Visger Mudge, she had been a resident of Florida for 25 years coming from Canton, MI.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker for her large family, she enjoyed traveling, cooking, bowling and spending time with her grandchildren. Her favorite traveling destination was Las Vegas.
She is pre-deceased by a son, Mark Bonnell in 2017.
Survivors include her loving husband of seventy-three years: Harvey; one daughter: Linda (Donald) Hinkle of Ft. Pierce, FL; four sons: Gary of Canton, MI, Clifford of Waterford, MI; William (Deborah) of Whitmore Lake, MI, Timothy of Treasure Island, FL, eight grand-children and eight great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at 11 Am at the Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory, 3070 So. McCall Road, Englewood, Florida 34224.
You may share a memory with the family at
www.englewoodfh.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020