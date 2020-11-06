1/
Carol Marie (Verreau) Bussa
1938 - 2020
Carol Marie (Verreau) Bussa

Carol Marie (Verreau) Bussa, age 82, died peacefully in her sleep on November 1, 2020. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on March 9, 1938 to Lillian and Bernard Verreau and was the oldest of 3 children. She received her Bachelor's degree in Education at Mercy College and her Master's in Library Science from U of M. After staying home to raise her children, she worked as a librarian, retiring from Livonia Public Schools in 1998. She is survived by her husband, Stephen, and children, Brian (Lorna), Peter, Jim (Ann), and John (Amanda), 8 grandchildren Tim, Kevin, David, Stephen, Catherine, Paul, Olivia, and Alexander as well as her sister Mary K and nieces and nephews. She loved to read, travel and garden. Carol was a faithful and committed Catholic who had recently found tremendous support in the community at Henry Ford Village.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to her favorite charity which provides tuition support for students in India: St Paul's Charitable Foundation I.N.C., P.O. Box 2314, Dearborn, Mi 48123.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
