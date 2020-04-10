Services
Schrader-Howell Funeral Home
280 S. Main St.
Plymouth, MI 48170
734-453-3333
Carol R. Schmitt (nee Murphy), age 83 of Plymouth, passed away on April 4, 2020 after a lengthy illness.

Carol was the beloved wife of the late Robert H. Schmitt of 35 years. She is survived by sisters Marilyn Murphy (William) Barlage and Patricia Murphy (Gerhardt) Obrikat. Loving Aunt to William Barlage Jr., Colleen (Tim) Johnston, Kelly (John) Barlage Hulbert, Kerry (Steve) Selinsky, Kevin (Amy) Barlage, the late Denise Barlage and great nieces and nephews, Katie Johnston, Madison Selinsky, Bridget Johnston, Jake Selinsky, Clay Hulbert, Olivia Barlage and Jack Barlage.

Carol was a loving and kind person all her life and had the fortune of being a trusted friend to a wonderful montage of people. She was ahead of her time in many ways. Carol was known for her charming piano playing and entertaining skills. She had a love for life and appreciated it fully. She worked for American Motors in it's heyday and Walker Buzenberg Furniture in Plymouth for many years before retiring. Carol loved to shop and collect unique depression glass and collectables. She enjoyed traveling to Mildmay, Ontario, Canada each year to see family and friends and to Edison Inn in Port Huron, Michigan to enjoy the freighters on the lake during the summer. Carol was a devout Catholic and was a longtime member of St. Kenneth Catholic Church in Plymouth, Michigan. She will be missed by many and was truly a one of a kind person, unique in many wonderful ways.

Due to the State of Emergency/COVID-19, a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date with an interment following at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
