Carole Kathleen Olson HundAge 89 of Farmington, MI. Carole was born in Detroit on February 16, 1931, the younger of Stanley and Elfrieda Koll Olson's two children. An excellent student, Carole attended Cooley High School in Detroit and received her diploma in 1948, one year ahead of her class. While a student at Wayne State, Carole joined the Zeta Chi sorority where she made many lifelong friends. In 1950, Carole fell in love and married her college sweetheart, Robert Arthur Hund. Carole took a break from her studies while husband Bob's career as a professional singer took them to Cincinnati, New York, and back to Michigan. Carole and Bob settled in Farmington, Michigan in 1955 where she became an active supporter of the community while raising a family of four children. Carole shared a passion for knowledge and cultural pursuits through travel, literature, art, music, and fine cuisine with her family. Always an avid reader, Carole began to work part-time at the Farmington City Library in the mid '60s. Carole returned to her studies at Wayne State University to finish her bachelor of science, and complete a master's in library science. One of Carole's assignments during her 30-year career as a professional librarian was as the Director of the Oakland County Subregional Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped. Carole's goal was to "bring more people into the library and make them feel at home. Once you can interest people who have never used libraries before, they will be quite surprised to find that the public library is a very pleasant place to visit as well as a place that has something to offer everyone in the community." Professionally, Carole was respected for the improvements she facilitated in library services to meet changes within her community and within the library profession. Staff whom she supervised always commented on her innate sense of fairness, ethics, and integrity. At home, Carole's ability to fill many different roles with brilliant success made her a role model to her children. She inspired them to build strong and loving relationships, to stay physically active, to develop hobbies to nourish the soul, to get a college degree, to find a career that would bring fulfillment and independence, and to explore the world. Carole served her community throughout her life as a member of the Farmington Area Commission on Aging, as a member of the Farmington Chapter of AAUW (American Association of University Women), and as a volunteer at the Botsford Hospital Cancer Center. Carole was predeceased by her husband Bob in 2008 and granddaughter Amanda Black in 2018. Carole will be missed by her children Kathie (Mike) Nuttle, June Hund, Cyndy Baker, and Jonathan (daughter Ryan Elizabeth) Hund, and her brother David (Emily) Olson.