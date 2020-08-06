Carole Louise Heiderer



Glen Arbor - Carole Louise Heiderer, of Glen Arbor, MI, formerly of Huntington Woods, MI.



Beloved daughter, sister, niece, cousin, aunt, wife, mother, great aunt, grandmother, and dear friend, passed away on July 31, 2020. Age 86 years.



Carole was born on June 24, 1934 to the late Edwin and Grace Kersten in Saginaw, MI. She is also predeceased by her siblings: Burl, Betty, and Sue, and her dear husband, Conrad.



Surviving are her son, Conrad Jr., her daughter, Sarah, and her grandchildren: George, Christopher, and Rachelle.



Carole enjoyed her career as a realtor, especially helping families find their perfect home. She was also a good friend of Huntington Woods Study Club. Her style and wit will be missed.



If you would like to make a tribute to Carole, please consider the Detroit Institute of Arts Youth Theater Program.









