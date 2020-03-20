|
|
Caroline A. Meyer
Livonia - Caroline A. Meyer, age 78 of Livonia passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Angela Hospice. Born on January 2, 1942 to the late Karl and Anna Meyer.
Caroline was an accomplished and proudly independent woman with many interests, including her fondness for Hummel Figurines
She is survived by her beloved sister, Marie Fernane. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews, who fondly remember her as "Aunt Carol" and "Aunt Cookie".
A private memorial service will be held at a future date. Her final resting place will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield, Michigan.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020