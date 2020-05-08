Carolyn E. Russell
Waterford - passed away on May 5, 2020. She was born in Albion, Michigan April 16, 1932 and graduated from Albion High School. She lived and worked there for many years as a customer service representative for Consumers Power Co. Later she moved to the Ann Arbor area and worked at the Environmental Protection Agency for the rest of her career. She enjoyed living in South Lyon, Michigan in her retirement and eventually moved to Waterford Michigan. Carolyn's Christian faith was central to her life, and she had many cherished friends through the years. Her friends and family will miss her genuine care, generosity, and kindness. Carolyn was preceded in death by her son David Adams and her brother and sister-in-law Gaylord and Jane Russell. She is survived by her daughter, Bethany Zelinsky (Arthur), grandchildren David Zelinsky (Rachel) and Hannah Zelinsky (Patrick Yurkanin), and by her great-grandson Vincent Zelinsky. She is also survived by her nieces Sheila Russell, Gail Palughi and Laura Russell. Donations in her honor can be made to the New Hudson United Methodist Church, 56730 Grand River, New Hudson, MI 48165, or to a charity of your choice. There will be no viewing. A private celebration of Carolyn's life will be held in the future. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 8 to May 10, 2020.