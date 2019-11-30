|
Carolyn Johnson-Boxley
Carolyn Johnson-Boxley passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at the age of 77. She was the beloved wife of the late Chisholm (Buster) Boxley, Jr., and wonderful, loving mother of Cheryl Morris, Karen Anderson (deceased), Darryl Johnson, Kevin Johnson (deceased), and David Johnson. Born March 17, 1942, Carolyn attended Detroit Public schools, then later graduated with degrees from Wayne County Community College and Wayne State University. Always a hard worker, Carolyn was a programmer for the City of Detroit when she retired after 23 years of dedicated public service. Carolyn loved God, her family and friends, entertaining, cooking, dancing, the Detroit Tigers, traveling, Scrabble, and playing cards, especially bridge with the Detroit Bridge Association. Independent, beautiful, classy and intelligent, her memory will forever be cherished by a long list of family and friends. Services to celebrate her wonderful life will be held on Tuesday, 12/3/19, Visitation/Viewing from 4 pm-8 pm, at Swanson's Funeral Home, 14751 West McNichols, Detroit, MI 48235, (313) 272-9000; and on Wednesday, 12/4/2019, Family Hour at 10 am, Service at 11 am, then Repass at Noon at Oak Grove AME Church, 19801 Cherrylawn Street, Detroit, MI 48221 (313) 341-8877. Interment (immediately following Repass) at Detroit Memorial Park - West, 25200 Plymouth Road, Redford Twp, MI 48239.
