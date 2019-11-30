Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Johnson-Boxley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Johnson-Boxley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Johnson-Boxley Obituary
Carolyn Johnson-Boxley

Carolyn Johnson-Boxley passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at the age of 77. She was the beloved wife of the late Chisholm (Buster) Boxley, Jr., and wonderful, loving mother of Cheryl Morris, Karen Anderson (deceased), Darryl Johnson, Kevin Johnson (deceased), and David Johnson. Born March 17, 1942, Carolyn attended Detroit Public schools, then later graduated with degrees from Wayne County Community College and Wayne State University. Always a hard worker, Carolyn was a programmer for the City of Detroit when she retired after 23 years of dedicated public service. Carolyn loved God, her family and friends, entertaining, cooking, dancing, the Detroit Tigers, traveling, Scrabble, and playing cards, especially bridge with the Detroit Bridge Association. Independent, beautiful, classy and intelligent, her memory will forever be cherished by a long list of family and friends. Services to celebrate her wonderful life will be held on Tuesday, 12/3/19, Visitation/Viewing from 4 pm-8 pm, at Swanson's Funeral Home, 14751 West McNichols, Detroit, MI 48235, (313) 272-9000; and on Wednesday, 12/4/2019, Family Hour at 10 am, Service at 11 am, then Repass at Noon at Oak Grove AME Church, 19801 Cherrylawn Street, Detroit, MI 48221 (313) 341-8877. Interment (immediately following Repass) at Detroit Memorial Park - West, 25200 Plymouth Road, Redford Twp, MI 48239.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -