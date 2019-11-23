|
Carolyn West
Dearborn - Age 91 Nov. 22, 2019 Beloved wife of the late Charles. Loving mother of Richard (Teresa), Robert (Janet), Regan (Janet) and Ruth (Mark) Woolley. Grandmother of Michael, Richard, Colleen, Erin, Elaine, Paul, Adrienne, Kyle and Courtney West; Mark, Jennifer, Andrea and Katherine Woolley. Great grandmother of 16. Visitation 2-8:00 pm, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, Querfeld Funeral Home, 1200 Oakwood Blvd., Dearborn, MI 48124. Instate Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 11:30 am until Funeral at 12 noon, First United Methodist Church, 22124 Garrison, Dearborn, MI 48124. Interment Flint Memorial Park, Mt. Morris Michigan
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019