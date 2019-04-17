Services
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
1:30 PM
Clarkston - ELY, Carroll Wilson; of Clarkston; formerly of Lansing; suddenly April 15, 2019; age 93; beloved husband of Judy Tully for nearly 31 years; loving father of Dr. Stephen (Connie) Ely and Linda (Jim) Sezwick; special "Gramps" of Stephen (Anna) Sezwick, Jimmy Sezwick, Alexa (David) Maziuk and Andrew Ely; brother of Lorraine (J.R.) Sabor; preceded in death by his brother W. Bruce (Dorothy) Ely Jr.. Carroll was a WWII veteran and served his country in the U.S. Airforce. He was a chassis and ride & handling engineer for Oldsmobile and had a great appreciation for fast automobiles. He enjoyed flying airplanes and was also musically talented, performing as a member with the Memphis Symphony. Funeral Service Saturday 1:30pm at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit at 12 Noon until the service. Private interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to American Air Museum in Britain or to a . Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 17, 2019
