Cary Weitzman
West Bloomfield - Cary Weitzman, 71, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on 07 March 2019. Beloved husband of 49 years of Rebecca Weitzman. Cherished father of Hayley (Brad) Warren, Greg (Lindsey) Weitzman, and Allan (Tracy) Weitzman. Proud grandfather of Ricki, Aidan and Devin Warren, Blake and Aria Weitzman, and Jacob and Abbey Weitzman. Loving brother of Jody (Javier) Fernandez, Joann Smith, and the late Michael Weitzman. Dear brother-in-law of Michael (Barbara) Clinton. Devoted son of the late Julius Weitzman and the late Gertrude Weitzman. SERVICES 3:00 P.M. FRIDAY, MARCH 8, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. INTERMENT AT ADAT SHALOM MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY. www.irakaufman.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 8, 2019