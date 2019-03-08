Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cary Weitzman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cary Weitzman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cary Weitzman Obituary
Cary Weitzman

West Bloomfield - Cary Weitzman, 71, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on 07 March 2019. Beloved husband of 49 years of Rebecca Weitzman. Cherished father of Hayley (Brad) Warren, Greg (Lindsey) Weitzman, and Allan (Tracy) Weitzman. Proud grandfather of Ricki, Aidan and Devin Warren, Blake and Aria Weitzman, and Jacob and Abbey Weitzman. Loving brother of Jody (Javier) Fernandez, Joann Smith, and the late Michael Weitzman. Dear brother-in-law of Michael (Barbara) Clinton. Devoted son of the late Julius Weitzman and the late Gertrude Weitzman. SERVICES 3:00 P.M. FRIDAY, MARCH 8, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. INTERMENT AT ADAT SHALOM MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY. www.irakaufman.com

logo


logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now