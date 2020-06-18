Casimir Gorski
Madison, CT - Monday, June 8, 2020, Casimir Gorski, longtime resident of Madison, CT, passed away at Yale New Haven Hospital. Devoted husband for 63 years of Christine (Cieplak) Gorski, Casimir was born in Detroit, MI on Aug 3, 1934, son of the late Casey Gorski and Helen (Sienkiewicz) Gorski.
Loving father of Karen Brody of Mt Vernon, NY; Matthew Gorski (Doug Morris) of New York, NY; Christine Williams (Mark)of Detroit Michigan; Greg Gorski (Carol) of Ridgefield Ct; David Gorski (Danielle) of Fairfield, CT; Chris Gorski (Elizabeth Rose) of Cos Cob, Ct; Jim Gorski (Paula) of Louisiana.
He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Samantha, Valerie, and Charlotte Brody; Alex (Sarah) Williams; Gregory and Olivia Gorski; Colin, Katherine, and Ava Gorski, and Isabel, Nate, Theo, and Sebastian Rose.
Brother of Ken and Lawrence Gorski; pre-deceased by their brother David Gorski.
Before retirement Mr. Gorski had worked for Cadillac as an automotive engineer and division manager. He enjoyed artistic pursuits - drawing and caricature, playing piano and harmonica; he was also a frequent golfer and bowler. He read extensively and took great pride in his achievement of a pilot's license. He loved to give gifts, he loved Disney, and Jujubees. He was most at home on any Apple device he could find. Recently, he could most often be found manning the controls of his gaming chair with sound blocking headphones in place. He became a master of the television lineup, with his favorites being Judge Judy, The Voice, and Spy in the Wild. He was in summary happiest as an avid observer of and commentator on all of life around him. He will be greatly missed.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 26 at 11 am in St. Margaret's R.C. Church, 24 Academy St, Madison. Burial services will be held privately. Arrangements in care of Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St, Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.