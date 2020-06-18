Casimir Gorski
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Casimir's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Casimir Gorski

Madison, CT - Monday, June 8, 2020, Casimir Gorski, longtime resident of Madison, CT, passed away at Yale New Haven Hospital. Devoted husband for 63 years of Christine (Cieplak) Gorski, Casimir was born in Detroit, MI on Aug 3, 1934, son of the late Casey Gorski and Helen (Sienkiewicz) Gorski.

Loving father of Karen Brody of Mt Vernon, NY; Matthew Gorski (Doug Morris) of New York, NY; Christine Williams (Mark)of Detroit Michigan; Greg Gorski (Carol) of Ridgefield Ct; David Gorski (Danielle) of Fairfield, CT; Chris Gorski (Elizabeth Rose) of Cos Cob, Ct; Jim Gorski (Paula) of Louisiana.

He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Samantha, Valerie, and Charlotte Brody; Alex (Sarah) Williams; Gregory and Olivia Gorski; Colin, Katherine, and Ava Gorski, and Isabel, Nate, Theo, and Sebastian Rose.

Brother of Ken and Lawrence Gorski; pre-deceased by their brother David Gorski.

Before retirement Mr. Gorski had worked for Cadillac as an automotive engineer and division manager. He enjoyed artistic pursuits - drawing and caricature, playing piano and harmonica; he was also a frequent golfer and bowler. He read extensively and took great pride in his achievement of a pilot's license. He loved to give gifts, he loved Disney, and Jujubees. He was most at home on any Apple device he could find. Recently, he could most often be found manning the controls of his gaming chair with sound blocking headphones in place. He became a master of the television lineup, with his favorites being Judge Judy, The Voice, and Spy in the Wild. He was in summary happiest as an avid observer of and commentator on all of life around him. He will be greatly missed.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 26 at 11 am in St. Margaret's R.C. Church, 24 Academy St, Madison. Burial services will be held privately. Arrangements in care of Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St, Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Margaret's R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Guilford Funeral Home
115 Church Street
Guilford, CT 06437
(203) 453-3558
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved