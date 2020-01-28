|
Cassandra Jean Wilson
Clearwater, FL - Cassandra Jean Wilson passed away peacefully at her home in Clearwater, Florida on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the age of 76. .Cassie was born on February 18, 1943, to Donald (deceased) and Gertrude Mullen (deceased). As the first of seven children, she learned the most important things about leadership, mothering and compassion while caring for and loving 6 siblings: Carol Mullen, Dennis Mullen (Kathy), Patrick Mullen, Doreen Mullen, Jean Timko (Mark) and Peter Mullen (Janea). Cassie graduated from Our Lady of Sorrows in Farmington, Michigan and raised three daughters - Andrea Balcerzak, Carol McGee Fischer (John) and Denise Balcerzak Brandt (Jeff) along with 9 grandchildren - Christina & Jacob Fairbanks, Brian & Emily Trembath, Megan & Margaret McGee, and Julia, Jack & Scott Brandt. She also adored all her nieces and nephews - Jessica Bender, Lauren Cory, Colleen Delmore, John Findlay, Mark (deceased), Michael, & Matthew McKenzie, Challen Mullen-Porter and Bruce Velianoff.
On June 4, 1994 Cassie married Dan Wilson. Cassie felt fortunate to now include Dan's children as cherished family members. This included Michele Saunders, Cheryl Roberts (Todd), Deanna Wilson (Leif Gustafson) and Nicole Dahn (Matt) and their grandchildren - Justin & Erik Saunders, Shelby & Stephanie Roberts, Grace, Ana & Emily Gustafson, and Jacob & Matt Dahn.
Dan and Cassie built a beautiful blended family together and their special partnership spanned over 25 years. They enjoyed living in Michigan and more recently in Clearwater, Florida. They have always been inseparable and have considered themselves lucky to enjoy full lives with family and friends. Cassie didn't limit her love to family but also extended that love to her friends. She was always happiest when she could share in their life experiences. Her words to her own daughters, "In order to have a friend, you must be a friend." She was a great friend. Cassie, you are the heart of our hearts. We would like to express our gratitude to you---and despite our heartbreak--- It has been our unique pleasure to be graced with your beautiful love and friendship. We will miss your generosity of spirit, your kindness, your compassion and the laughter you brought into our lives
Anyone who would like to donate in Cassie's name, please do that to the .
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 28 to Jan. 31, 2020