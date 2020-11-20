Or Copy this URL to Share

Catherine Chomiak



Age 87, Dearest Daughter of the late Daniel & Mary Rubacha. Wife of the late Nicholas. Loving Mother of Joseph (Heather). Proud Grandmother of Zachary, Bryce & Jillian. Dear Sister of the late John (Helen) Rubacha & the late Robert (Carol) Rubacha.. In state Tues 9 am until 10 am Mass at the Immaculate Conception Ukrainian Catholic Church 3150 Commor, Hamtramck. Family would appreciate memorials to Immaculate Conception Church. For further info contact the Buhay Funeral Chapel (313) 891-6577.









