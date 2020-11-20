1/
Catherine Chomiak
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine Chomiak

Age 87, Dearest Daughter of the late Daniel & Mary Rubacha. Wife of the late Nicholas. Loving Mother of Joseph (Heather). Proud Grandmother of Zachary, Bryce & Jillian. Dear Sister of the late John (Helen) Rubacha & the late Robert (Carol) Rubacha.. In state Tues 9 am until 10 am Mass at the Immaculate Conception Ukrainian Catholic Church 3150 Commor, Hamtramck. Family would appreciate memorials to Immaculate Conception Church. For further info contact the Buhay Funeral Chapel (313) 891-6577.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buhay Funeral Chapel Inc
3103 Commor St
Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 891-6577
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved