Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 435-0660
Catherine E. Chatas

Catherine E. Chatas Obituary
Catherine E. Chatas

Age 81 October 19, 2019.

Beloved wife for 49 years of the late Nicholas. Loving mother of John (Janet) Chatas, James (Kimberly) Chatas, and Zoe (Kevin) Wilson. Grandmother of Caroline, Grace, Colin, Chloe, Lauren, and Evelyn. Sister of the late Peter Petros. Also, many nieces and nephews. Visitation at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Rd. (between 14-15 Mile Rds.) Friday, Oct. 25th, 3-8pm. Trisagion Friday 6:30pm. Funeral at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 760 W. Wattles Rd, Troy (just E. of Crooks), Saturday, Oct. 26th, 12noon.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
