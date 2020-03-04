|
|
Catherine June Sweeney
Tecumseh - Catherine June Sweeney, 93, born in Detroit, MI and recently residing in Tecumseh, MI, passed on February 29, 2020. Adored wife of the late Ernest Sweeney. Beloved mother of Michael Sweeney, Peggy (Garry) Schleicher, and Lynn (Robert) Sweeney-Goesten. Dear grandmother of Trevor (Sarah) Schleicher, Stephanie (Justin) Knouase and Sabrina Sweeney. Great-Grandma of Anna and Audrey Schleicher. Sister of the late William (Gwendolyn) Thomas. Visitation March 5, 4-8pm and funeral service March 6, 11am at Uht Funeral Home, Westland, MI.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020