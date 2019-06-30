Services
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 553-0120
Lying in State
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Fabian Catholic Church
32200 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Fabian Catholic Church
32200 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Stanko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Sharon Stanko


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Sharon Stanko Obituary
Catherine Sharon Stanko

Farmington Hills - Catherine Sharon Stanko, age 77 of Farmington Hills, passed away on June 27, 2019. She was the loving mother of Julie (Michael) Solinski and Lori (Patrick) Larreategui; devoted grandmother of Luke and Allie Larreategui; Dear sister of the late Mary Anderson and Margaret Horne, and former spouse of the late Lawrence Stanko. She also leaves many beloved nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. Mrs. Stanko will lie in state on Monday, July 1st, at 9:30 a.m. until the time of her Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Fabian Catholic Church, 32200 West 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Angela Hospice in her name. www.mccabefuneralhome.com

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now