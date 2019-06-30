|
Farmington Hills - Catherine Sharon Stanko, age 77 of Farmington Hills, passed away on June 27, 2019. She was the loving mother of Julie (Michael) Solinski and Lori (Patrick) Larreategui; devoted grandmother of Luke and Allie Larreategui; Dear sister of the late Mary Anderson and Margaret Horne, and former spouse of the late Lawrence Stanko. She also leaves many beloved nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. Mrs. Stanko will lie in state on Monday, July 1st, at 9:30 a.m. until the time of her Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Fabian Catholic Church, 32200 West 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Angela Hospice in her name. www.mccabefuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 30, 2019