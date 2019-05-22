Services
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Perpetua
Waterford, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Zajdel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine (Bowes) Zajdel


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Catherine (Bowes) Zajdel Obituary
Catherine Zajdel (Bowes)

- - Catherine Zajdel (Bowes) passed away on May 17th, 2019 at the age of 58. Born in 1961, in Romford, Essex UK to Robert and Mary Bowes. Catherine spent her childhood in the UK until permanently re-locating to Michigan with her family in her teen years. She is fondly remembered by those who knew her as a disarmingly charming, quick-witted and beautiful person.

She is survived by her brother Timothy Bowes, Her stepmother Joan Bowes, her step siblings Rebecca Abel and John Schmidt, and her children Christopher Puidokas, Justin Zajdel, Calum Ahmed, and Carissima McDonald.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday May 25th, 2019 from 10:30am to 11:30am at St. Perpetua, Waterford followed by a funeral mass. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made towards the college education fund of Catherine's daughter, Carissima.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.