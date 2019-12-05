Services
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 464-8060
Livonia - Cathy Fondaw age 70 of Livonia. Cherished wife of Bob for over 48 years. Beloved mother of Cameron (Michael) Schumacher and Jordyn (Preston) Havens. Proud grammy of Avery and Leah. Also survived by many other loving family and friends. Cathy was an art teacher in the Troy School District for 30 years. She was a proud member of Ward Church Since 1986. Memorial Gathering Saturday, Dec. 14th 1-8pm with a 6pm memorial service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to The Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University Medical. Please visit online guestbook fredwoodfuneralhome.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019
