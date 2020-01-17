|
Cecil Leonard Heath
Ft. McCoy, FL - Cecil Leonard Heath, 88, passed away while asleep on NOV/28/2019 at his home in Ft. McCoy, FL after a long battle with cancer. Born in Negaunee, MI, he grew up in Detroit, raised his family in Royal Oak and Troy then retired to Florida.
He served in Korea as a Corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Cecil is survived by his sister Alice Mary, brother Douglas, 7 Children, 11 Grandchildren, 12 Great-Grandchildren.
His wife of 59 years, Barbara A. Duggan, prior to her passing in 2013, would often say that Cecil was a great provider, husband and father. He loved animals, sports, gardening, fishing, golfing and summers at the lake. All of the Heath children received 12 years of Catholic education at St. Dennis/Royal Oak and Bishop Foley HS/Madison Hgts. Not an easy feat on a truck driver's salary. At Christmas time, the man would "Break-the-Bank" to make sure the whole tribe was showered with gifts. He also made sure our "House on the Dead End Street" was an All-Sport facility. Kids on the block spent countless hours at the Heath household. THANK YOU DAD!!
Cecil dutifully served his family, church, community and country. The world could use more like him. He will be missed.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, JAN/25/2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church 344 Elm St., Wyandotte, followed by the Internment of Ashes at Our Lady of -Hope Cemetery, 18303 Allen Rd., Brownstown Twp. A luncheon and time for sharing is planned afterward at the K of C Hall 3530 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte.
Memorial gifts can be sent to:
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020