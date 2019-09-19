Services
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-7000
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecil Luttenbacher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecil Luttenbacher


1918 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cecil Luttenbacher Obituary
Cecil Luttenbacher

Saline - Luttenbacher, Cecil age 101, September 15, 2019 of Saline, formerly of Oak Park. Husband of the late Mary. Loving father of Diane, David (Susan), Sue Ann (Richard) Sirr and Sandra (Russell) Cross. Proud grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Visitation Thursday, Sept. 19th 3:00pm until the funeral service at 7:00pm at theWm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W. Eleven Mile Road (4 blocks E. of Woodward), Royal Oak. Please share a memory at www.sullivanfuneraldirectors.com.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cecil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now