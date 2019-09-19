|
Cecil Luttenbacher
Saline - Luttenbacher, Cecil age 101, September 15, 2019 of Saline, formerly of Oak Park. Husband of the late Mary. Loving father of Diane, David (Susan), Sue Ann (Richard) Sirr and Sandra (Russell) Cross. Proud grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Visitation Thursday, Sept. 19th 3:00pm until the funeral service at 7:00pm at theWm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W. Eleven Mile Road (4 blocks E. of Woodward), Royal Oak. Please share a memory at www.sullivanfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 19, 2019