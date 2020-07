Or Copy this URL to Share

Cecilia Ann Handlon



Cecilia Ann Handlon Born 10/10/1937. Survived by her husband of 56 years Daniel Handlon, daughter Karen.son Gregory, brothers Edward [Fran], Paul [Pat] and Skip [Chris]. Preceded in death brother Howard and sister Mary. A memorial will be at a later date.









