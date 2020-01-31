Services
Livonia - Cecilia Bajor age 94 of Livonia, has gone home to be with the Lord on January 31, 2020. Cherished wife of the late Henry Bajor for 53 years. Beloved mother of Larry (Yvonne), Dennis (Linda), and Douglas (Janice). Proud grandmother of David, Elisabeth, Jonathan, Phillip, and Meredith. Adored great grandmother of 10. Dearest sister of Irene Miller. She also leaves behind many other loving family members and friends. Services will be held Wednesday at St. Edith Catholic Church in Livonia. Visiting 9:30am followed by Mass at 10:30am. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Detroit, MI. share memories at fredwoodfuneralhome.com

