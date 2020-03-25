|
Celia C. Roy
Celia Christiansen Roy passed away March 16, 2020, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. Born on March 2, 1925, Celia was a lifelong resident of the Grosse Pointe communities. In her 95 years, she was blessed with five children, four of whom survive her: Christiansen (Rebecca) von Wormer, Sigrid (Richard Levey) Christiansen, Rex (Tammy) Roy and Ross Roy, Jr. She was pre-deceased by her daughter Sally Wormer and by Husbands David G. Wormer, and Ross R. Roy. Celia is also survived by five grandchildren: Eben (Sarah Godoy) Levey, Tristan (Natalie PT) Levey, Emma Roy Garner, Kelsey von Wormer, and Hadley Roy.
In addition to her home in Grosse Pointe Shores, Celia also maintained residences in Charlevoix, MI and Gulfstream, FL. She was an active member for many years at the Country Club of Detroit, the Chicago Club, Charlevoix, Michigan, and the Saint Andrews Club, Gulfstream, Florida.
A graduate of Liggett School for Girls, Celia also received a Master's Degree from the University of Michigan and spent time as a factory worker building airplanes during World War II. She loved art, traveling and, most of all, her family.
Due to current circumstances, a memorial service is not being planned.
Celia's remains will be interred next to Ross Roy at the Grosse Pointe Memorial Church.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020