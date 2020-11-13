Celia Juras
Sterling Heights - Celia Juras, age 94, of Sterling Heights, Michigan passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born on the 4th of July 1926 to Joseph and Natalia Skwarek in Detroit. Celia was the loving mother of Michelle Juras, and Michael Juras; the caring aunt of Ken (Deb) Migdalski; and the dear friend to so many people, young and old. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mitchell Juras in 1986. Due to the ongoing pandemic and current restrictions, no services will take place at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home. Once safe to do so, a memorial mass will be held in her honor at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Oak Park. Celia will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Celia's honor to: St. Vincent De Paul, 3000 Gratiot Avenue, Detroit, Michigan 48207 or https://svdpdetroit.org/donate/
