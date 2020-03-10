|
|
Charles Carlisle "Mickey" McGee
February 28, 2020, age 97. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor J., dearest step-dad of Lawrence A. (Marianne) Kaczor and Victoria J. (Dennis) Barill.
Cherished grandfather of Andrew (Lauren) Scally, Nicholas Kaczor and Anne (Chris) Obudzinski. Loving great grandfather of Aaron and Morgan Scally and Maria, Rosa and Christopher Obudzinski. Charles was preceded in death by his parents Charles C. and Eva Byron McGee, brother, Harold B. McGee and his wife Marjorie, sister, Rosemary and her husband Robert Shuss and nephew Donald McGee. He is survived by many loving nieces and nephews in Pennsylvania, Florida, Arizona, Ohio and Michigan.
Born in McGee's Mills, Pennsylvania, Charles (called "Carl") was raised on the family farm. He became valedictorian of his senior class and graduated from Penn State with a degree in civil engineering. He briefly worked for Lockheed Aircraft in California before being inducted into the U.S. Army. His tour of duty in WW II was in Europe with the 103rd Infantry-Div Artillery HHQB.
He then returned home to find local opportunities in construction.
Charles eventually moved to Michigan, and worked for the Holloway Companies for over 35 years, rising to upper positions. He then spent over 25 years with the Thompson McCully/McCoig companies as a consulting engineer.
Mickey enjoyed hunting with family, friends and business associates, never missing a chance to go back home to spot deer and "count turkeys" with his brother Barney. His many hunts included Colorado, Wyoming, Montana and Quebec. Other favorite activities included fishing with his grandkids, bowling on various local leagues with his wife, Eleanor, and together they enjoyed trips to Australia, Alaska, and many to Las Vegas.
A celebration of his life will be held at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd.,Farmington Hills, Mi. 48334 on Saturday, March 21st, from 4-7pm.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 15, 2020