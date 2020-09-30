Charles E. Johnson



Charles E. Johnson made his transition on September 24, 2020 at his home in Detroit, Michigan at the age 89.



He was born in Muskogee County, Oklahoma. He attended Langston University in Langston, Oklahoma. There, he studied under M. B. Tolson (Melvin Beaunorus Tolson, subject of the film "The Great Debaters"). While he continued his academic pursuits, he joined the Omega Psi Phi fraternity, of which he remained an active member until it became too physically difficult for him.



Charles moved to Detroit, Michigan after graduation. He then served two years in the Army during the Korean War. He returned to Detroit and chose employment at the U. S. Postal Service. Persuaded by his friends to leave the Post Office and teach school, he then spent decades teaching in the Detroit Public School System (DPS). He met and married Lois Hill, a graduate of Bluefield State College in Bluefield, West Virginia. From this union, Charles and Lois had three boys: Calvin, Samuel and Brian. When Charles and Lois retired from the school system they traveled the world.



Charles leaves to mourn him sons Brian, Samuel, and Calvin; sister-in-law Priscilla Robinson (Jerome); and many relatives and friends who will miss him deeply.



Visitation: Monday October 5th, 2020 at the James H. Cole Funeral Home - NW Chapel, 16100 Schaefer Hwy, Detroit, Michigan 48235, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Family Hour: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Members of the family will be present.



Graveside service: Tuesday October 6th, 2020, 11 a.m., Elmwood Historic Cemetery, 1200 Elmwood, Detroit, MI 48207. Family and friends are welcome at the service.









