1/1
Charles E. Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles E. Johnson

Charles E. Johnson made his transition on September 24, 2020 at his home in Detroit, Michigan at the age 89.

He was born in Muskogee County, Oklahoma. He attended Langston University in Langston, Oklahoma. There, he studied under M. B. Tolson (Melvin Beaunorus Tolson, subject of the film "The Great Debaters"). While he continued his academic pursuits, he joined the Omega Psi Phi fraternity, of which he remained an active member until it became too physically difficult for him.

Charles moved to Detroit, Michigan after graduation. He then served two years in the Army during the Korean War. He returned to Detroit and chose employment at the U. S. Postal Service. Persuaded by his friends to leave the Post Office and teach school, he then spent decades teaching in the Detroit Public School System (DPS). He met and married Lois Hill, a graduate of Bluefield State College in Bluefield, West Virginia. From this union, Charles and Lois had three boys: Calvin, Samuel and Brian. When Charles and Lois retired from the school system they traveled the world.

Charles leaves to mourn him sons Brian, Samuel, and Calvin; sister-in-law Priscilla Robinson (Jerome); and many relatives and friends who will miss him deeply.

Visitation: Monday October 5th, 2020 at the James H. Cole Funeral Home - NW Chapel, 16100 Schaefer Hwy, Detroit, Michigan 48235, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Family Hour: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Members of the family will be present.

Graveside service: Tuesday October 6th, 2020, 11 a.m., Elmwood Historic Cemetery, 1200 Elmwood, Detroit, MI 48207. Family and friends are welcome at the service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Sep. 30 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James H Cole Home For Funerals Inc
16100 Schaefer Hwy
Detroit, MI 48235
(313) 835-3997
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved