- - Charles Erwin Wilson, Jr., 93 ("Erwin"), beloved husband of the late Joyce, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019. A true world traveler, adventurer and storyteller extraordinaire. Erwin was born on October 10, 1925 in Anderson, Indiana to Jessie Wilson and Charles Erwin Wilson, Sr., former President of General Motors, and Secretary of Defense under President Dwight David Eisenhower. At a young age he developed a love of hunting and being in the outdoors. His family moved to Michigan in the Bloomfield Hills area when he was at a young age. Growing up, Charles attended and graduated from Cranbrook School and the University of Michigan. Erwin was a Marine who served proudly in WWII. He then married Peggy Lind and was blessed with five children. He later married Joyce McCormick and added three step-children to the family. His love of the outdoors brought him all over the world to four continents, hunting, fishing, and creating wonderful memories while capturing his adventures on still photos and motion picture film. Erwin had an encyclopedic knowledge of the outdoors and the wildlife it contained. He loved fishing the Thousand Islands in Florida, his log cabin on Walloon Lake, and spending time at a home in South Africa, but it was at a remote log cabin on a lake in Canada that he found true peace. It was his favorite place in the world. Erwin owned The Sportsman store in Birmingham for many years, and was co-owner of a Pontiac-Cadillac dealership for several years, but his true passion was travelling the world with Joyce, taking in sights and spending time in the outdoors. Loving father of Linda Wilson Gamage (Peter Gamage), Peggy Wilson (Richard Tobin), Charles Erwin III, Robert Wilson (Sandra Smith), and Jeffery Wilson. Devoted step-father of Kate Long (Michael), Sally Aldrich (Lyman), and Gunnar Klarr (Louise). He was the proud grandfather and great-grandfather of many. He was preceded in death by all five of his siblings. Services will be held privately. Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy are asked to make a contribution in his memory to the Charles E. Wilson Cranbrook Schools Scholarship Fund, c/o Cranbrook Schools Office of Development, PO Box 801, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48303-0801.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 25, 2019