Dearborn - Age 95, March 2, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Gabriella. Loving father of Kathleen, Janet (William) Gelgota, Barbara and Elaine (Mark) Bustamante. Cherished grandfather of Matthew and Alec Gelgota, Jennifer (J. Andrew) Berkowski, John (Emily), Michael (Angela), Theresa (Jeremy Gooding), Daniel, Matthew, David, and Joseph Bustamante. Adored great grandfather of Joseph, Charlotte, Francis, Autumn, Evelyn and Madeline. In state Thursday 9:30 AM followed by the 10:00 AM Funeral Service at Church of the Divine Child, 1055 N. Silvery Lane at Wilson in Dearborn. Memorials suggested to the Capuchin Missions. santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 4, 2019