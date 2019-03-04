Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Lying in State
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Church of the Divine Child
1055 N. Silvery Lane at Wilson
Dearborn, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Divine Child
1055 N. Silvery Lane at Wilson
Dearborn, MI
View Map
Charles J. Karrer Obituary
Charles J. Karrer

Dearborn - Age 95, March 2, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Gabriella. Loving father of Kathleen, Janet (William) Gelgota, Barbara and Elaine (Mark) Bustamante. Cherished grandfather of Matthew and Alec Gelgota, Jennifer (J. Andrew) Berkowski, John (Emily), Michael (Angela), Theresa (Jeremy Gooding), Daniel, Matthew, David, and Joseph Bustamante. Adored great grandfather of Joseph, Charlotte, Francis, Autumn, Evelyn and Madeline. In state Thursday 9:30 AM followed by the 10:00 AM Funeral Service at Church of the Divine Child, 1055 N. Silvery Lane at Wilson in Dearborn. Memorials suggested to the Capuchin Missions. santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 4, 2019
