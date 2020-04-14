|
Charles J. Kisandi
Chesterfield - Charles J. April 12, 2020, age 81. Beloved husband for over 52 years of the late Mary (Zalabak). Chuck was born July 28, 1938 in Detroit to the late Joseph and Margaret Kisandi (Kandler). He served in the US Marine Corps from 1955-1959. Loving father of Christopher, Jennifer (Daniel) Gentz and Eric. Dear brother of Carol (Gerald) Lipinski and Betty Livi. Predeceased by brother, Joseph (Melissa) Kisandi. Cherished grandfather of Jack, Taylor and Dustin (Marsha). Great-grandfather to Courtney and Kaitlyn. Memorial contributions can be made to The . This charity was very dear to him after losing his beloved wife, Mary, to cancer. A memorial gathering for the family will be planned at a later date.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020