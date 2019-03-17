|
Charles J. "Chuck" Taunt
Bloomfield Village - Beloved husband of Cheri Taunt for 33 years. Dear father of Charles J. "Chip" (Katie) Taunt, Jr., Sarah (Jim) Russell, Daniel (Erika) Hart, Matthew (Meredith) Taunt, and Jay Taunt. Cherished grandfather of CJ, Drew, Evan, Will, Olivia, Ellie, Macklin, Cameron, Mason, and Mallory. Dear brother of Rose Borton, Marge Carlisle, Mike (Pam), Larry (Judy), and the late Bruce Taunt. Son-in-law of Jeanne Hazard. Brother-in-law of Carol (Alan) Potocki and Cynthia (Tom) Carter. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, colleagues, and dear friends. Visitation at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 North Crooks Road (between 14-15 Mile Rds.), Monday, March 18, 3-8pm. Funeral Mass at St. Regis Catholic Church, 3695 Lincoln Drive, Bloomfield Hills, Tuesday, March 19, at 10:30am. Friends may visit at church beginning at 10am. Memorials appreciated to the Taunt Family Foundation for Catholic High School Scholarships, 7101 Lahser Rd., Bloomfield Hills, MI 48301 or St. Michael's Academy, c/o Jim Hatch, 2225 Summit Park Drive, Petoskey, MI 49770.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 17, 2019