Charles Kroening
- - 51, April 18, 2019. Son of Allen Kroening. Brother of Nancy Fisher. Brother-in-law to Tom Welker. Preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Kroening. From a young age, Chuck had a life filled with struggles. He was later abandoned by his family and other than a close circle of supportive friends (Cheryl, Joe, Kim, Shawn and Tim), he was largely alone in the world. We are hopeful he is now able to rest in peace. In lieu of formal services, Chuck's remains will be cremated with a memorial service to be held at a future date.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 27, 2019