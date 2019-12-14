|
|
Charles MacLeish Heidel
Bloomfield Hills - Charles MacLeish Heidel, 94, of Bloomfield Hills, MI, passed away peacefully on December 6, 2019.
Charles was preceeded in death earlier in the year by Barbara Heidel, his wife of 70 years. Charles is survived by his children Kerry (Diane) Heidel, Kathy (Harold) Bunge, Kenneth (Cathy Miller) Heidel, Keith (Jan) Heidel and Karol (James) Burg and by his grandchildren Charles N. Heidel, Kristen Heidel, Tessa Heidel, Kathleen (Andrew) Romant, Matt Bunge, Natalie Heidel (Chris Gregory), Anna (Eric) Cendrowski, Collin (Madison) Burg, and Connor Burg, and by greatgrandchildren, Ella Stangl, Jackson Romant and Caroline Romant.
Charles was born in Detroit, MI on July 19, 1925 to Charles and Anna Heidel. He grew up in Detroit with his parents, his sister Dorothy (Booth) and a large extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins with whom he associated throughout his life. He graduated from Cooley High School in 1943 and entered the U. S. Navy's wartime, V-12 program designed to provide college educations for qualified young men to serve as military officers during the war and fill leadership positions in civic life after WWII. Though the war ended, Charles was able to complete his education, which began with one year at the University of Michigan and then on to Iowa State University where he received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering while also playing on the Cyclone football team, being a member and serving as President of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity and most importantly, meeting Barbara Cele Connelly, a Sweetheart of Sigma Chi from Chicago, Illinois.
After graduating in 1947 and completing a brief tour in the Navy, Charles moved back to Detroit where he joined Detroit Edison (now DTE) working initially as a design engineer in the Engineering and Design Department. Charles and Barbara were married in Chicago in 1948. They initially lived in Detroit, but soon purchased their first home in suburban Dearborn, MI where the family grew steadily to five children over a period of 11 years. In 1961 they built a new home in Bloomfield Township where the children all grew happily to adulthood and Charles and Barbara remained, steadfastly welcoming the entire family back home on many happy occasions until 2017.
Charles was modest about his accomplishments, but he led a life of significant professional achievements and civic contributions. His long career at Detroit Edison was one of steadily increasing management responsibility notably being named Manager of Engineering in 1970, followed by a series of promotions, becoming Executive Vice President--Divisions in 1975, and Executive Vice President—Operations in 1977, a member of the Company's Board of Directors in 1980 and finally President and Chief Operating Officer in 1981 until his retirement in 1988. Over the span of his career, Detroit Edison was challenged with multiple expansions of its electrical generating capacity in order to fuel the growth of the automobile industry which had made Detroit the wealthiest city in the world through the 1960s. The successful commissioning of the Enrico Fermi II Nuclear Power Plant in 1988 was the culmination of his career and he retired that year.
In addition, he served on the Board of Directors of First Federal of Michigan, Detroit Children's Hospital, Metropolitan Detroit YMCA, The Nature Conservancy, the YMCA of the USA, Honorary Board of Sacred Heart Rehabilitation Center, the Michigan Chapter, National Multiple Sclerosis Society, The American Society of Mechanical Engineers Industry Advisory Board, the University of Michigan National Advisory Board, and the Board of AAA of Michigan where he eventually served as its chairman. In 1983 he was awarded Iowa State's Professional Achievement Citation in Engineering.
He always loved doing projects around the house, including at the family's beloved Stony Lake Cottages where a day of projects and sports activities would usually end up on the deck for happy hour with family or friends. His love of sports was passed along to all his children and he always enjoyed joining in for football, hockey, baseball, or basketball after dinner with his children and on the weekends whenever possible.
He will forever be remembered by his family as a generous and loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. Always kind, always supportive, always generous, always a gentleman—and always ready for a good time! He loved to sing, especially Christmas songs, Sweetheart of Sigma Chi, Good Night Ladies, and Happy Birthday which he sang countless times over the years and always started with a "Me, Me, Me" warm-up. His even temper and good humor cloaked his family in his warmth for all of his years. He will be dearly missed.
A private ceremony was held on December 13th. A Celebration of Charles and Barbara Heidel's lives and marriage will be held at the Community House in Birmingham from 1:00 to 4:00 on Saturday, February 1st.
For those wishing, donations may be made to Residential Hospice, 5540 Corporate Drive, Suite 400; Troy, MI 46098. To share a memory of Charles or send a condolence visit www.Legacy.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019