Charles "Chuck" Moschel



Moschel, Charles "Chuck" passed away on November 12, 2020. Loving husband of Mary for 60 years. Dear father of James (Cynthia Martin) Moschel, Kathleen (Terry) Flatt, and Kris (Jeffrey) Weinmann. Proud grandfather of Jonathon, Matthew, Emily, Eric, Jennifer, Jessica and great grandfather of Maia, Tino, Harper, and Jason. He was the adopted son of the late Peter C. Moschel and the late Margaret W. Moschel (Aumann). He retired from Fisher Body and the Cadillac Division of General Motors after 36 years of service.



Chuck was also a proud United States Navy Veteran of WWII.



Visitation Friday, November 20, 2020 2:00PM - 8:00 PM. at the Wasik Funeral Home, 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (north of 22 Mile) Shelby Twp. Funeral service Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Peter Lutheran Church 17051 24 Mile Road Macomb, Michigan 48042. Burial at Glen Eden East Cemetery.









