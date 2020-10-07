1/1
Charles Patrick Hourigan
1940 - 2020
Charles Patrick Hourigan

Plymouth - Charles Patrick ("Pat") Hourigan, age 80 of Plymouth, Michigan, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2020.

Pat was born on September 20, 1940 in Detroit, Michigan to Howard and Isabel Hourigan. He attended St. Mary of Redford in Detroit. He married Judith Niland on October 6, 1966. He attended Wayne State University, studying business. He spent most of his career as a sales executive for Satterlund Supply Company and retired from KL McCoy in 2018.

Pat was a devout Catholic who was a founding member of St. Colette Parish, spending countless Sundays welcoming Mass attendees as an usher and altar server. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed 38 years of membership at the Detroit Golf Club. Pat loved spending time with family and his many cherished friends, watching Notre Dame football and all the Detroit teams. Pat always had a twinkle in his eye, an incredibly positive attitude and a joke to share. He also made sure to celebrate St. Patrick's day each year and was incredibly proud of his Irish heritage.

Pat is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Isabelle Hourigan, and brother, William ("Bill") Hourigan. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judith Niland Hourigan; his daughters Jennifer Stowitts (Scott) and Jacqueline Rice (Brian); his beloved grandchildren, Madeline Margaret and Sean Patrick; his adored grand animals, Eddie, Daisy, Murphy, Lulu and Vance; and many extended family members and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Solanus Casey Center. Our family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the care givers at Ascension Providence in Novi, Michigan. Online condolences to www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com.






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien-Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
(248) 348-1800
